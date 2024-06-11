Displaced for months so their apartment could be fixed, some are unhappy with what they returned to discover

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Some senior and disabled residents forced to move out of the Carriage House Apartments in Petersburg two months ago due to chronically broken elevators and other safety issues are now allowed back home. But some are not happy with what they've returned to discover.

"Big-time disappointed. It was a doggone mess," resident Wilson Johnson said about his return. "I expected the elevators to be working."

Unfortunately, he said that was not the case.

"They have one working elevator and it will get you up there and sometimes it won’t," Johnson shared.

But that was not the only issue Johnson had with his homecoming.

"We have cold water," he said. "We were told to move back in and clean up. We can’t even clean because we have no water."

Other residents said they returned to bugs in their apartments and are asking city leaders to step up and help protect their rights.

A spokesperson for the City of Petersburg said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) gave the go-ahead for people to move back into the building.

"Carriage House’s corporate management confirmed to code compliance that pest control treatment for the entire property had been completed," a statement from the city read.

The company that owns Carriage House Apartments is located in Alabama and has not yet responded to questions about the situation.

City leaders said property owners would replace the second broken elevator by July.

This is a developing situation. Share your story with the CBS 6 Newsroom.

