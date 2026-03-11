Child killed at Petersburg apartment, investigation underway

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 6-year-old child was shot and killed at a Petersburg apartment, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police and EMS responded to the Petersburg East apartment on Navajo Court Tuesday night.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Petersburg police has not yet released information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.