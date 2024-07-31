This group needs your help to advocate for Petersburg kids

PETERSBURG, Va. – Greater Richmond SCAN's CASA program is expanding into Petersburg and is currently in need of more volunteers.

A CASA, or court appointed special advocate, helps children who have experienced abuse or neglect navigate their way through the court system.

Thanks to a grant last year, Greater Richmond SCAN was able to take on six Petersburg children with the help of two CASAS, but there are 16 children on a waiting list in need of their services.

Sarah-Keel Crews, volunteer coordinator with CASA, says they need at least 10 to 15 more volunteers in Petersburg to handle that waitlist.

"What we have learned is that Petersburg is a very distinct, tight knit community," explained Crews. "And we really want to make sure in our expansion that we are meeting the needs of the families in Petersburg, and that our advocacy is maintaining their dignity and being respectful of who they are as a community. Because we know that distinctly they are very different from Richmond."

There are several other areas across the state that could benefit from having a CASA program in their area because statistically, children who are appointed a CASA have better life outcomes.

"You have that advocate on your case, that means that you statistically will not be having as many placements, you have better life trajectories," noted Keels. "A lot of our kids who have CASAs end up furthering their education, moving on and achieving real independence and success."

There are currently only 27 CASA programs throughout Virginia, but an amendment in the two-year state budget that took effect July 1st directed the Department of Criminal Justice Services, which oversees CASA programs, to study and make recommendations on requiring the establishment in all judicial districts.

That’s because a study showed there were an 4,441 children who could have qualified for CASA services last year but they were not available.

"Trauma and abuse, neglect do not discriminate," explained Crews. "They are really everywhere in the U.S. and what we want to do is really expand our work because there are kids out there who need us, and they deserve to have advocacy and they deserve to have these safe, permanent loving placements. And that's really what our work is about."

If you’re interested in becoming a CASA in Petersburg, you can apply here, and be sure to note you are interested in the Petersburg program: https://grscan.com/programs/casa/be-a-casa-volunteer

