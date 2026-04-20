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Opa! set to open at Libbie Mill with Richmond-restaurant family at the helm.

Marianne Trak Hess and Eric Hess
Richmond BizSense and Marianne Trak Hess
Marianne Trak Hess and Eric Hess plans to open Mediterranean spot Opa! Social at 4900 Libbie Mill E. Blvd.
Marianne Trak Hess and Eric Hess
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- A member of a longtime Richmond restaurant family is working on a new concept in Libbie Mill. Marianne Trak Hess plans to open Mediterranean spot Opa! Social at 4900 Libbie Mill E. Blvd. Opa is taking the space left vacant by Crafted, which closed last December after more than six years in business. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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