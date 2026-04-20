RICHMOND, Va. -- A member of a longtime Richmond restaurant family is working on a new concept in Libbie Mill. Marianne Trak Hess plans to open Mediterranean spot Opa! Social at 4900 Libbie Mill E. Blvd. Opa is taking the space left vacant by Crafted, which closed last December after more than six years in business. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Opa! set to open at Libbie Mill with Richmond-restaurant family at the helm.
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