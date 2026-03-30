HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A national retailer is adding another local outpost by taking over part of a vacant anchor space at a Henrico shopping center. Burlington is planning to open a store at 8151 Brook Road this fall, a company spokeswoman said last week. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
We now know what's going into this old Big Lots store in Henrico
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