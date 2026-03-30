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We now know what's going into this old Big Lots store in Henrico

Old Big Lots store at 8151 Brook Road in Henrico County, Va.
Richmond BizSense
Old Big Lots store at 8151 Brook Road in Henrico County, Va.
Old Big Lots store at 8151 Brook Road in Henrico County, Va.
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A national retailer is adding another local outpost by taking over part of a vacant anchor space at a Henrico shopping center. Burlington is planning to open a store at 8151 Brook Road this fall, a company spokeswoman said last week. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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