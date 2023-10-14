Watch Now
Woman 'heard screams' after multi-vehicle crash left several hurt in Richmond

Posted at 1:09 PM, Oct 14, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left several people seriously injured in Richmond early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened in the 2600 block of West Main Street near Helen's Restaurant in the Fan just after 2 a.m.

Reese Vandell said she was leaving a bar when she heard a commotion.

“I didn't see it happen, but I heard the collision,” Vandell said. “And I heard the rolling afterwards… and I heard the screams.”

Vandell called the crash “really scary to see” and said that she and several other people ran to help and then called 911.

“It’s almost like a sight that you see in a movie… and you have to remind yourself that what you're seeing in real life is real.”

She said three people needed immediate medical care and were taken from the scene on stretchers.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Richmond Police about the crash and will update this story once we hear back.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

