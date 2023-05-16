Mom asks Problem Solvers for help with police after daughter's hit-and-run crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- She never anticipated having to reach out to CBS 6 Problem Solvers. But when Candice Adkins learned her daughter was the victim in a hit-and-run crash, that's exactly what she did. The Chesterfield mother needed help getting information about the crash from Chesterfield Police.

On April 28, Adkins said her daughter called and said she had just been hit from behind by a car on East Hundred Road in Chesterfield. The driver, she said, drove off.

"She kept calling, so I picked up and she was screaming and hollering. I said, 'what's up,' she said, 'mommy I just got in an accident,'" Adkins said.

The crash totaled her daughter's car.

"It pushed her whole trunk into the backseat," Adkins said. "I just thank God, because had she not been wearing her seatbelt, it’s no telling what would have happened."

Her daughter was able to get a picture of the car and the license plate.

Adkins said she arrived shortly after the crash to speak with police.

"When I got there the police were already there, they told me the tag did not come back to the van," Adkins said. "So they would do some research and get back with me."

After a few days, she heard nothing from Chesterfield Police.

This prompted her to make a social media post, hoping to get more information from the community.

Not too long after the post went up, someone reached out.

"They told me they had located the van in the community, they gave the address, pictures, all types of information," Adkins said.

She then gave all the information she received to the police and said she still heard nothing back.

Frustrated, she went to the location where the van was parked.

"I located the van and I meant I wasn’t leaving till the police came," she said. "They said they would go to the house, they said they were familiar with that address they had been there a few times, and they would attempt to interview the man."

Unable to move forward with getting her daughter another car without his insurance information, Adkins said she continuously reached out to the police for the next two weeks.

"He said they would interview him if they could, but he could refuse, but if he did then the officer would have to reach back out to use and have my daughter participate in a photo lineup. Again, still have yet to hear from anyone," Adkins said.

Feeling frustrated with the process, Atkins reached out to CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help.

"Until this individual is held accountable, she is without a car, she is without income, she’s unable to get to her doctor's appointments," Adkins said.

I reached out to Chesterfield Police about the case and was told there was no information to follow up on beyond the original report, so this case was inactivated.

Police also tell us new information was entered twice in the following days, but the case did not get reactivated.

Chesterfield Police said the case has now been reactivated and officers are actively working on it and in contact with the victim.

