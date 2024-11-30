Richmond father with 'heart of gold' remembered as 'life of our family'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond father found shot to death in the doorway of his East End home earlier this month is being remembered as having a "heart of gold" and being the "life" of his family.

Police were called on Nov. 2 to the 1200 block of Nelson Street, in the Fulton Hill neighborhood, just before 5:55 p.m. for a report of a person shot, according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male, inside of a residence down on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound," Hoonsan said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Provided to WTVR Remembering Michael Shepherd

The family of Michael Eugene Shepherd told Jon Burkett that the man who pulled the trigger is someone the father of three treated like a son.

"He's been in my family since he was a little boy," Eunice Shepherd, Michael's mother, said. "Christmas dinners, Thanksgiving. He's been here with the family. For some reason this was different."

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that there is a claim of self-defense. That is a part of the investigation that is still undetermined, but believe the shooting was domestic-related.

Provided to WTVR Remembering Michael Shepherd

Shepherd’s 11-year-old son said he is remembering the good times with his father.

"We went out to eat, he bought me shoes,” the child recalled. “Sometimes we'd come in the house and play video games."

Provided to WTVR Remembering Michael Shepherd

While Shepherd worked many jobs, he "found his calling" at the Virginia Department of Transportation, according to his obituary.

The loss is profound for the family, who are experiencing their first holiday season without the 39-year-old.

"Oh he was the life of our family," Eunice Shepherd said. "Everybody loved Michael. He lit up the room always cracking jokes. [He had a] great sense of humor and a heart of gold. He is so, so missed."

Provided to WTVR Remembering Michael Shepherd

No charges have been filed, but police said their investigation into Sheperd’s death remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

