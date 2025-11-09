Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Men wounded in Richmond shootout between groups that caused crashes, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Argument escalated to gunfire on Richmond Highway, forcing SUV into building during chase
Crime Insider: Men wounded in shootout between groups that caused crashes
Crime Insider: Men wounded in shootout between groups that caused crashes
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — An argument between two groups led to a shootout that left two men wounded on Richmond's Southside on Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Richmond Highway after a disagreement between two groups of people near the Golden Food.

Two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds but drove themselves to the hospital, Crime Insider sources said.

Police believe that as the groups fled the area, one caused a couple of car crashes on Richmond Highway, including forcing an SUV off the road and into a nearby building.

Major Crimes detectives are working the investigation.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Wake Forest keeps No. 12 Virginia out of end zone in 16-9 win Canvas for a Cure gala supports VCU Health ALS patients: 'I'm really blown away' Richmond celebrates Boulevard Bridge's 'century of service' Still warm Sunday, then much cooler on Monday John Marshall plays final regular season game after having to forfeit Miss Community Clovia requests community’s help for 'Holistic Holiday’ giveaway Richmond native returns home to thank Puritan Cleaners' 'Coats for Kids' program DPU underbilled him, sent an erroneous $11,000 bill, and now wants him to pay up Dominion Energy Christmas Parade reveals biggest Grand Marshal ever Henrico woman last seen by family in December may be in Richmond, police say

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone