Men wounded in Richmond shootout between groups that caused crashes, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — An argument between two groups led to a shootout that left two men wounded on Richmond's Southside on Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Richmond Highway after a disagreement between two groups of people near the Golden Food.

Two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds but drove themselves to the hospital, Crime Insider sources said.

Police believe that as the groups fled the area, one caused a couple of car crashes on Richmond Highway, including forcing an SUV off the road and into a nearby building.

Major Crimes detectives are working the investigation.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

