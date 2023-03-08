Watch Now
Mass grave dating back to Civil War discovered at Colonial Williamsburg

Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 12:37:02-05

COLONIAL WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A mass grave dating back to 1862 was recently found at Colonial Williamsburg.

According to Director of Archeology Jack Gary, the grave is located within the walls of the Powder Magazine, a structure built in 1715 that has been used for centuries as military supply storage.

“We don’t know who these individuals are they could be Union, Confederate, or civilians that were caught in the crossfire during the battle,” said Gary.

Archeologists believe the remains are linked to the May 1862 Battle of Williamsburg. There were 4,000 casualties in the Civil War battle.

“The citizens of Williamsburg were caught up in it, and like most battles, it was a traumatic experience for our city," said Gary.

He said they're currently studying the bones in the ground, then will safely transport them to the College of William & Mary for further analysis. The goal of the project is to expose—and close—a chapter of history.

“This was a mass grave, this was never meant to be the final resting place for these individuals," said Gary. "So it’s important for us to be able to respectfully move these individuals to a place where they can lie in respect.”

