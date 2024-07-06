Watch Now
Man killed, woman injured in Richmond were walking in road, police say

Posted at 8:13 AM, Jul 06, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed and a woman was injured after they were hit by a car on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Snead Road for the report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle just before 2:30 a.m., according to Lt. Brian Rogers with Richmond Police.

Police said the man and woman were hit while walking in the roadway, Rogers said.

"The male victim was pronounced deceased on scene and the female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries," Rogers said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information that could help detectives was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

