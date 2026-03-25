Man struck by train in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was struck by a train in Richmond early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1800 bock of Broad Rock Boulevard at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday for a reported crash involving a pedestrian and a CSX train.

First responders found the man who had been struck, who was then taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.