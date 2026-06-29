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Pinball arcade Eclipse opening in Richmond

Wax Moon pinball machines
Wax Moon via Richmond BizSense
Many of the dozens of pinball machines planned to be available at Eclipse are currently located in Wax Moon.
Wax Moon pinball machines
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RICHMOND, Va. — Wax Moon’s pinball machines are getting a space of their own in Scott’s Addition. The long-running record-and-video store at 1310 Altamont Ave. is relocating around the corner to make way for owner Andrew Griimoiire’s newest venture: Eclipse Arcade, which will feature about 45 pinball machines, including the dozens currently housed in Wax Moon. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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