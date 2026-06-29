Pinball arcade Eclipse opening in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Wax Moon’s pinball machines are getting a space of their own in Scott’s Addition. The long-running record-and-video store at 1310 Altamont Ave. is relocating around the corner to make way for owner Andrew Griimoiire’s newest venture: Eclipse Arcade, which will feature about 45 pinball machines, including the dozens currently housed in Wax Moon. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.