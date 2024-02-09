Man stabbed in Richmond neighborhood critically injured, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man stabbed in a South Richmond neighborhood Thursday afternoon was critically injured, according to authorities.

Lt. Brian Rogers with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue, which is in the Hillside Court public housing community, for a reported stabbing.

"Officers located an adult male who was suffering from a stab wound to his torso," Rogers said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injury."

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.