Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man stabbed in Richmond neighborhood critically injured, police say

SCENE VIDEO: Man stabbed in Richmond neighborhood critically injured, police say
Posted at 9:11 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 21:18:26-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man stabbed in a South Richmond neighborhood Thursday afternoon was critically injured, according to authorities.

Lt. Brian Rogers with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue, which is in the Hillside Court public housing community, for a reported stabbing.

"Officers located an adult male who was suffering from a stab wound to his torso," Rogers said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injury."

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Sculptor's 'dream state' work shows 'dignity and power' at Richmond museum Community supports slain restaurant manager's family, police release new info Denny Hamlin talks Michael Jordan, podcasting, and being the villain of NASCAR Sports complex bill would bring Capitals and Wizards to Virginia Near-total abortion ban rejected by Virginia House panel This VCU grad who lives in Richmond is ready to win $1 million on 'Survivor' Mom ‘never giving up’ after Virginia lawmakers vote to table Alyssa’s law City completes initial land transfers for Diamond District project Cocktail and oyster bar Beaucoup opening in Richmond Warmer Friday with more clouds around

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone