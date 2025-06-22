Man shot in chest in downtown Richmond is critically injured, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured after being shot in the chest in downtown Richmond late Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 100 block of West Grace Street for a report of a shooting just before 11:30 p.m.

The victim drove himself to VCU Medical Center rather than waiting for an ambulance, Crime Insider sources said.

Police said early Sunday that he remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting.

No information about potential suspects or motives has been released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.