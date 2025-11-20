Richmond musician Joseph Hunt fatally stabbed in Carytown apartment: 'He gave himself to the city'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond musician known for bringing joy through his music was killed Tuesday night in his North Thompson Street apartment.

Joseph Hunt, 45, who performed under the stage name Joseph Blacfellow and was also known as Joe-Dee, was rushed to the hospital after the stabbing but later died from his injuries.

Hunt's longtime friend Manu Moss said he had just celebrated Hunt's 45th birthday with him last Friday.

"We had a good time, and then after that we went out to the ODC and he played his guitar upfront. We just hung out until five or six in the morning," Moss said.

Hunt was scheduled to perform at Mell J's in Henrico on Thursday night. The grill and bar will now hold a moment of silence for the local musician, who Moss said was practicing at his apartment in anticipation of playing music at the DJ Sir RJ event.

"I know he doesn't do anything but bring joy and music to people, but sometimes people take that stuff for granted," Moss said.

Police have not announced an arrest but say Hunt and another man got into an argument before the stabbing occurred.

Hunt leaves behind two children and a circle of friends in Richmond who remember him for his love of music and communication through his performances.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Torres at 804-646-3930 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

Email your memories or condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.