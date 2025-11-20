Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CBS 6 Community

Actions

Career Day at William Fox Elementary brings big dreams to life

Fox Career Day
WTVR
Fox Career Day
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Career Day at William Fox Elementary School on Thursday turned into an exciting, hands-on adventure as students met some of the city’s everyday heroes and explored what their futures might hold.

Richmond City Police, the Department of Public Works, and the VCU Life Evac team lined the school grounds with vehicles, gear, and demonstrations that had students wide-eyed and full of questions. From exploring safety tools to getting a close look at emergency response equipment, children got a real-world look at the jobs that keep Richmond running.

Fox Career Day

CBS 6 evening anchor GeNienne Samuels was also invited to take part in the event, giving students a behind-the-scenes peek into the world of television news. GeNienne shared clips from newscasts, talked about what it takes to deliver the day’s top stories, and even transformed the classroom into a mini newsroom. Students practiced speaking on camera and read scripts from an actual teleprompter — discovering just how fun (and challenging) broadcasting can be.

Fox Career Day

She gave a special shoutout to Ms. McClellan, Ms. Dunn, Ms. Candia and Mr. Dejnozka’s classes, who were energetic, curious, and a joy to speak with. Their enthusiasm filled the room — and a few may have uncovered a future calling.

Fox Career Day

Samuels also extended heartfelt thanks to Angela Donawa, School Counselor, M.Ed., at William Fox Elementary, who organized the invitation and helped bring the interactive experience to life.

GeNienne and Angela.jpeg

Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weekend-Mornings-480x360.jpg

Watch Greg and Mike weekends on CBS 6