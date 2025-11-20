Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Why CoStar is about to receive $15 million from Virginia

Once completed, CoStar’s new office tower will be among the tallest structures in the city.
RICHMOND, Va. -- With the opening of its landmark skyscraper expected in the coming months, CoStar Group is in line for an eight-figure check from the government. The publicly traded real estate data giant is set to receive a $15 million grant to reimburse it for infrastructure costs at its 26-story riverfront office tower that’s nearing completion at 600 Tredegar St. While the Richmond Economic Development Authority will be the entity disbursing the money to CoStar, the $15 million sum came from the state government. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

