RICHMOND, Va. -- With the opening of its landmark skyscraper expected in the coming months, CoStar Group is in line for an eight-figure check from the government. The publicly traded real estate data giant is set to receive a $15 million grant to reimburse it for infrastructure costs at its 26-story riverfront office tower that’s nearing completion at 600 Tredegar St. While the Richmond Economic Development Authority will be the entity disbursing the money to CoStar, the $15 million sum came from the state government. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Why CoStar is about to receive $15 million from Virginia
