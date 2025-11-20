Linda survived pancreatic cancer. Now, she shares her story of hope on World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

RICHMOND, Va. — Linda Burchett never expected a steak dinner with her husband in 2013 would lead to a life-changing diagnosis. Hours later, severe pain radiating around her back sent her to the hospital, where doctors initially diagnosed pancreatitis.

Living in Hampton at the time, Burchett was referred to a pancreatic clinic in Richmond for additional testing. What she thought would be routine turned into devastating news.

"I'm just thinking this is going to be an easy test and I got the phone call 24 hours later that it was pancreatic cancer," Burchett said.

"I didn't know anything about pancreatic cancer. I really didn't know where my pancreas was located," she said.

Burchett faced aggressive treatment including surgery, four weeks of intensive chemotherapy and daily radiation.

"And that took me out. I lost 70 pounds. I was on a feeding tube," she said. "I wanted to stop and they wouldn't let me stop. They said, 'You got to get through all of this.'"

Eleven years after her diagnosis, Burchett is part of the 13% who survive pancreatic cancer. When she was diagnosed, the survival rate was just 3%.

"As you know at the walk, there are very, very, very few survivors," Burchett said at this year's Purple Stride Walk in Henrico, where she shared her story.

This year, an estimated 67,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Close to 52,000 will die from it, making it known as the world's toughest cancer.

According to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancreatic cancer is difficult to detect because there are no standard screenings for it. The symptoms are often vague, including stomach and back pain, weight loss, nausea, jaundice and loss of appetite.

Burchett's journey has led her to support other survivors and cherish life's precious moments even more.

"I got my first clear scan and my grandson was born the next day. So it was the best week of my life," she said. "I was a real encourager. That's what I became."

Research has improved survival rates for pancreatic cancer, but more work remains. On World Pancreatic Cancer Day, people are encouraged to donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, volunteer and advocate for increased federal funding.

