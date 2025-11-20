Operation Harvest will bless over 2,000 Richmond families in need with Thanksgiving dinners Thursday

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — The Operation Harvest: RVA Community Thanksgiving Distribution will provide Thanksgiving meals to more than 2,000 families in need on Thursday afternoon.

The meals will be given away on a first come, first served basis.

"Many households continue to face financial strain due to unemployment, layoffs, government shutdown impacts, or reductions in SNAP benefits, and this initiative aims to offer support and relief during the holiday season," a news release explains.

The meal giveaway was made possible by Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in partnership with 47 local churches and community organizations.

The annual event helps families have a "brighter, more abundant holiday" and provides access to resources and services related to physical and mental health, employment, housing, insurance, caregiving and more.

All are welcome at the distribution event, which will run from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Richmond Raceway, 600 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Virginia.

