In need of food this Thanksgiving? Here's a list of Richmond-area resources.

Thanksgiving Inflation
Marta Lavandier/AP
Butterball turkeys are for sale in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Miami. Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier
Thanksgiving Inflation
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Thanksgiving is one week away and many organizations throughout the Richmond area are giving back to those in need this year.

CBS 6 has compiled a list of places to secure a Thanksgiving meal. Many organizations are hosting events this weekend.

  • Cedar Street Baptist Church of God's 6th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway

    • Saturday, Nov. 22
    • 10 a.m. until everything is gone on a first come, first served basis
    • Turkey vouchers with fixings and more
    • Other items such as shoes, blankets, suits available
    • 2301 Cedar Street, Richmond, VA 23223
  • Richmond City Justice Center's Community Safety and Wellness with Food Distribution event
    • Saturday, Nov. 22
    • 9 to 11 a.m. or until supplies last
    • Contact Catherine Green for more information by calling 804-646-0140 or emailing catherine.green@rva.gov
  • Trinity Baptist Church's Free Thanksgiving Meal Distribution
    • Saturday, Nov. 22
    • Begins at 10 a.m.
    • 150 meal baskets available on a first come, first served basis
    • 2811 Fendall Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
  • REAQCH and Redeemed Assembly of Jesus Christ's Thanksgiving Community Giveaway
    • Saturday, Nov. 22
    • 9 a.m. to noon
    • 400 Thanksgiving Day baskets available on a first come, first served basis
    • Fat Ducks Express food truck will be serving free Thanksgiving hot meals to the community from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Del. Rae Cousins and UGK Community First Hosting 2nd Annual Community Resource Fair
    • Saturday, Nov. 22
    • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Thanksgiving food bag giveaway, Smart Soul Food cooking classes, free books for kids
    • State agencies, community organizations, and local partners to share valuable information and resources
    • Annie Marie Giles Community Resource & Training Center located at 1400 Oliver Hl Wy, Richmond, VA 23219
    • Click here to register
  • The Hair Palace 4th Annual Turkey Drive
    • Saturday, Nov. 22
    • Noon to 4 p.m.
    • 420 turkeys, green beans, corn, stuffing and more fixings available
    • Limit of one turkey per household
    • 3041 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Richmond, VA 2322
  • Willie's Wellness Center Turkey Giveaway
    • Saturday, Nov. 22
    • Begins at 2 p.m.
    • Giving away 134 turkeys, limit of one per household
    • 22 Bollingbrook Street, Petersburg, VA 23803
  • McCray's Detailing's 7th Annual Turkey Giveaway
    • Sunday, Nov. 23
    • Begins at 3 p.m.
    • 3400 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA 23231

Notice a giveaway event we may have missed? Email more information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

