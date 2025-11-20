In need of food this Thanksgiving? Here's a list of Richmond-area resources.

RICHMOND, Va. — Thanksgiving is one week away and many organizations throughout the Richmond area are giving back to those in need this year.

CBS 6 has compiled a list of places to secure a Thanksgiving meal. Many organizations are hosting events this weekend.



Cedar Street Baptist Church of God's 6th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Saturday, Nov. 22 10 a.m. until everything is gone on a first come, first served basis Turkey vouchers with fixings and more Other items such as shoes, blankets, suits available 2301 Cedar Street, Richmond, VA 23223

Richmond City Justice Center's Community Safety and Wellness with Food Distribution event

Saturday, Nov. 22 9 to 11 a.m. or until supplies last Contact Catherine Green for more information by calling 804-646-0140 or emailing catherine.green@rva.gov

Trinity Baptist Church's Free Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

Saturday, Nov. 22 Begins at 10 a.m. 150 meal baskets available on a first come, first served basis 2811 Fendall Ave, Richmond, VA 23222

REAQCH and Redeemed Assembly of Jesus Christ's Thanksgiving Community Giveaway

Saturday, Nov. 22 9 a.m. to noon 400 Thanksgiving Day baskets available on a first come, first served basis Fat Ducks Express food truck will be serving free Thanksgiving hot meals to the community from noon to 2 p.m.

Del. Rae Cousins and UGK Community First Hosting 2nd Annual Community Resource Fair

Saturday, Nov. 22 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving food bag giveaway, Smart Soul Food cooking classes, free books for kids State agencies, community organizations, and local partners to share valuable information and resources Annie Marie Giles Community Resource & Training Center located at 1400 Oliver Hl Wy, Richmond, VA 23219 Click here to register

The Hair Palace 4th Annual Turkey Drive

Saturday, Nov. 22 Noon to 4 p.m. 420 turkeys, green beans, corn, stuffing and more fixings available Limit of one turkey per household 3041 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Richmond, VA 2322

Willie's Wellness Center Turkey Giveaway

Saturday, Nov. 22 Begins at 2 p.m. Giving away 134 turkeys, limit of one per household 22 Bollingbrook Street, Petersburg, VA 23803

McCray's Detailing's 7th Annual Turkey Giveaway

Sunday, Nov. 23 Begins at 3 p.m. 3400 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA 23231



Notice a giveaway event we may have missed? Email more information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

