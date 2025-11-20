In need of food this Thanksgiving? Here's a list of Richmond-area resources.

RICHMOND, Va. — Thanksgiving is one week away and many organizations throughout the Richmond area are giving back to those in need this year.
CBS 6 has compiled a list of places to secure a Thanksgiving meal. Many organizations are hosting events this weekend.
Cedar Street Baptist Church of God's 6th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway
- Saturday, Nov. 22
- 10 a.m. until everything is gone on a first come, first served basis
- Turkey vouchers with fixings and more
- Other items such as shoes, blankets, suits available
- 2301 Cedar Street, Richmond, VA 23223
- Richmond City Justice Center's Community Safety and Wellness with Food Distribution event
- Saturday, Nov. 22
- 9 to 11 a.m. or until supplies last
- Contact Catherine Green for more information by calling 804-646-0140 or emailing catherine.green@rva.gov
- Trinity Baptist Church's Free Thanksgiving Meal Distribution
- Saturday, Nov. 22
- Begins at 10 a.m.
- 150 meal baskets available on a first come, first served basis
- 2811 Fendall Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
- REAQCH and Redeemed Assembly of Jesus Christ's Thanksgiving Community Giveaway
- Saturday, Nov. 22
- 9 a.m. to noon
- 400 Thanksgiving Day baskets available on a first come, first served basis
- Fat Ducks Express food truck will be serving free Thanksgiving hot meals to the community from noon to 2 p.m.
- Del. Rae Cousins and UGK Community First Hosting 2nd Annual Community Resource Fair
- Saturday, Nov. 22
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thanksgiving food bag giveaway, Smart Soul Food cooking classes, free books for kids
- State agencies, community organizations, and local partners to share valuable information and resources
- Annie Marie Giles Community Resource & Training Center located at 1400 Oliver Hl Wy, Richmond, VA 23219
- Click here to register
- The Hair Palace 4th Annual Turkey Drive
- Saturday, Nov. 22
- Noon to 4 p.m.
- 420 turkeys, green beans, corn, stuffing and more fixings available
- Limit of one turkey per household
- 3041 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Richmond, VA 2322
- Willie's Wellness Center Turkey Giveaway
- Saturday, Nov. 22
- Begins at 2 p.m.
- Giving away 134 turkeys, limit of one per household
- 22 Bollingbrook Street, Petersburg, VA 23803
- McCray's Detailing's 7th Annual Turkey Giveaway
- Sunday, Nov. 23
- Begins at 3 p.m.
- 3400 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA 23231
Notice a giveaway event we may have missed? Email more information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.
