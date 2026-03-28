Man shot near Henrico apartments arrives at hospital, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Officers say they are in the "early stages of an investigation" after a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night.

Henrico Police said officers were called to VCU Medical Center around 9:50 p.m. after a man was believed to have been shot near the St. Luke Apartments. According to online emergency communications logs, officers were called to the 3900 block of Pilots Lane for a report of a shooting.

Police described the victim's injuries as not life-threatening.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

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