Man, woman facing felony drug charges after investigation spans 2 Central Virginia counties

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two people are facing multiple felony drug charges after an investigation that began in Hanover County, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The news release says narcotics investigators executed a search warrant Thursday in the 11200 block of Winding Brook Terrace Drive related to the distribution of marijuana.

The original search led to a second search warrant executed by the Henrico Police Division in the 10400 block of Livy Lane in Henrico. There, investigators seized multiple illegal substances and guns.



Two suspects were then taken into custody in Hanover County, the sheriff's office said.

Connor Benjamin Britt, 28, of Ashland, is facing charges in both counties. In Hanover, Britt is charged with conspiracy to violate the drug control act, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm while possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of concealed weapon.

In Henrico, Britt is charged with possession with the intent to distribute more than five pounds of marijuana, possession of a firearm while possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II substance, possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV substance and possession of a firearm while possessing with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II substance.

Jada Elizabeth Brown, 27, also of Ashland, is charged in Hanover County with possession of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II narcotic and concealed firearm, a misdemeanor.

"I’m incredibly proud of the hard work and collaboration between multiple specialized units within the Sheriff’s Office and our public safety partners in Henrico," Hanover Sheriff Greg Six said. "The success of this investigation is a direct result of excellent teamwork."

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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