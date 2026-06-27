Varina wide receiver Markus Ocho Lewis verbally commits to UVA

RICHMOND, Va. — Varina wide receiver Markus Ocho Lewis verbally committed to the University of Virginia on Friday.

The former Hermitage standout chose the Cavaliers over several other schools, including East Carolina, Morgan State, and Howard.

Lewis has not yet played a down for Varina, but his new teammates played a part in his decision to become a Cavalier.

"I got the offer two weeks ago, so they didn't really do a lot of talking, but when they were talking to me, they were telling me a lot of good stuff about the program," Lewis said. "I would say they were doing a lot of recruitment, all of my teammates that go to UVA or that committed to UVA."

Lewis is the fourth Blue Devil to commit to Virginia in the last two years.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.