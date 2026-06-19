Chesterfield couple frustrated after VDOT stops trimming roadside overgrowth in their yard

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A retired couple living just off Courthouse Road in Chesterfield say they have spent the past year stressed over overgrown vegetation from a nearby VDOT-maintained road that is growing over the fence and into their yard.

The couple, who asked not to be named, purchased the home nearly two decades ago. They say VDOT had trimmed the overgrowth for years, but last year a representative told them that would no longer continue.

"He stood right there and he said that, 'no, we can't come on you all's property.' I said, 'well, they have came on our property.' 'Well, we're under new management now and that's the old management,'" the wife said.

The couple says they were told by VDOT they would need to handle the overgrowth themselves. But they say they are unable to pay for the work and do not believe it is their responsibility. The husband, a disabled veteran, says the situation has taken a toll.

"These weeds have overgrown for years, and I'm a veteran and I'm handicapped," he said.

His wife says watching him deal with the stress has been difficult.

"It makes us feel like we don't matter," she said. "I said, 'how would you like your parents living with, dealing with something like this?' and he just looked at me."

The couple described the condition of the right-of-way as visibly deteriorated.

"Bushes, weeds sticking out from the fence, it's a mess," she said.

"It goes all the way down, as you can see all those bushes sticking through the fence and over the fence," he said.

Feeling neglected and unsure of what to do next, the couple reached out to CBS 6 hoping to have their concerns heard.

"What I want to see happen is for them to come over here and do what they should have did over a year or more ago," the wife said.

"It should be cut down and they know it, but they don't want to do it, that's the bottom line," he said.

CBS 6 reached out to VDOT, and after several emails back and forth, a representative said: "VDOT does not prune or trim trees in rights of way to prevent limbs from extending over the property line. VDOT staff evaluated the right of way in fall of 2025 and took appropriate maintenance action based on our maintenance policy."

We asked VDOT if they could reassess the situation and are still waiting to hear back. If you or someone you know may be able to help the couple with the overgrowth issue, please email joi.fultz@wtvr.com.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.