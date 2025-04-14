Man critically injured was shot multiple times in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man critically injured in a Richmond neighborhood was shot multiple times Sunday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 3000 block of Lawson Street for a report of a shooting just before 9 p.m., according to emergency communication logs. That is in the Swansboro neighborhood and not far from Hull Street on the city's Southside.

That victim's injuries were described as life-threatening, according to sources.

Major Crimes detectives were on the scene, Burkett said.



If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

