Man shot by police was firing at GRTC bus depot in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Police shot a man who was allegedly firing into the GRTC bus depot on Richmond's Southside on Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 300 block of Belt Boulevard, which is not far from the department's Second Precinct location, for a report of a shooting around 8:55 p.m., according to emergency communication logs.

"There was a call for a man that was shooting into the GRTC bus building," Burkett said in a live report from near the scene. "A witness confirms that story. He says [the suspect was] walking around shooting into the building."

Several witnesses told Burkett that they saw the man with the gun and that he "appeared to be agitated" in a nearby gas station parking lot before he walked to the GRTC bus lot.

Officers arrived and confronted the man, according to sources.

"The gun was pointed and shots were fired," Burkett said. "That man suffered some injuries because of police. I'm told by sources at least two officers opened fire on him."

The suspect was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to sources.

Burkett said that Major Crimes detectives and members of the police department's Command Staff were on the scene.

"This happened two doors down from Second Precinct, so they were very close by when the calls were coming in about this guy having a gun," Burkett said.

As a result of the shooting, roughly one city block of Belt Boulevard was blocked off and closed to traffic.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.