Richmond Falcon Cam is back for 2026

RICHMOND, Va. — Falcon fans, rejoice: the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ (DWR) Richmond Falcon Cam is live for another season.

The live camera captures a nest box atop the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza’s West Tower and follows the activities of a pair of peregrine falcons that nest there each spring — 95/AK and 59/BM. They are the same pair that nested in the box last year.

The return of the live stream coincides with the falcon's breeding season. The stream will remain active through egg laying, incubation and hatching, and will follow the growth of the chicks until they fledge (take their first flight).

Peregrine falcons are a state-threatened species in Virginia with about 30 pairs, including the Richmond birds, nesting across the Commonwealth each spring.

"Like any TV nature show, there can be a bit of drama—including territorial disputes, chicks taking their first nail-biting flights, and even the failure of the nest," the DWR shared in a statement. "It is impossible to predict exactly what this season has in store for the birds, but there is no doubt that falcon fans will be rooting for their success."

Click here to watch the Richmond Falcon Cam.

