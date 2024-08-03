Man killed was shot multiple times in back, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed in a shooting in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom late Friday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to N 20th and East Grace Streets just after 10:25 p.m. That is not far from Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood.

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the back, according to Crime Insider sources.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sources said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Sources told Burkett that there were two other shootings in Richmond early Saturday.

A man was shot in the 1500 block of Harwood Street in the Hillside Court neighborhood on the Southside. Then a woman was shot in the shoulder at Robinson and Main Streets in the Fan.

Both people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to sources.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

