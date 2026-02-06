Richmond's surge shelter has been at capacity since beginning of January

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's overflow shelter has reached its halfway point in the winter operating season after serving at capacity throughout January as freezing temperatures and ice storms brought dangerous conditions for people experiencing homelessness.

The CARITAS Surge Shelter on Stockton Street in Richmond opened its doors on December 1 and operates whenever temperatures drop below 40 degrees, providing space for when the city's Inclement Weather Shelter is at capacity. The 60-bed facility, funded by Richmond, Henrico, Hanover and Chesterfield, has been completely full for the entire month of January and the first few days of February.

"I think the difficulties has been, how cold it got so quickly," said shelter director Matthew Tucker.

He said the harsh weather sometimes meant the shelter expanded beyond its typical capacity to accommodate more people seeking refuge from life-threatening conditions.

"The main goal of the surge shelter is to prevent people from dying. The secondary goal is to get people into housing and those two have to work hand in hand," Tucker said.

For 76-year-old Georgia Mills, the shelter provided crucial relief during the most difficult period of her life. The former nurse found herself unhoused after a series of challenging situations.

"The only place I could go was under a tractor trailer," Mills said. "When you're out in the elements, you're not safe, you're scared."

When winter arrived, Mills was grateful to receive a space at the surge shelter, which provided basic necessities she had been without.

"Warmth, a bed, food, water, shelter," Mills said.

Beyond providing temporary refuge, the shelter has achieved success in helping people transition to permanent housing. Tucker said collaboration with other organizations has enabled them to house nine participants, with work underway on a 10th placement.

Mills, who is now in the women's shelter program, is working toward securing her own home. However, she remains concerned about the broader crisis facing the community.

"It's a desperate need, desperate. There are too many homeless people and not enough beds, not enough places to go," Mills said.

Individuals in need of shelter during the winter should go to Richmond's Inclement Weather Shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Ave in Richmond. The CARITAS Surge Shelter will be open through March 31.

