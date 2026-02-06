Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NudeFX expands into Midlothian: 'Some girls maybe don’t want to cross the river'

Jessica Lee recently opened the third salon location of her spray tanning business NudeFX in Midlothian.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Jessica Lee is bringing her spray tan guns to the suburbs. The local entrepreneur recently opened the third salon location of her spray tanning business NudeFX in Midlothian. Located at 13224 Midlothian Turnpike, the new tanning salon spans 850 square feet and has three spray tanning rooms offering custom airbrush spray tans. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

