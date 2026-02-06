Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
36  WX Alerts 12  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Jasper owners buy Richmond restaurant Smoke & Barrel

smoke-barrel-fan-2026-1-Cropped-scaled.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Smoke &amp; Barrel was located at 2329 W. Main St. in Richmond, Virginia
smoke-barrel-fan-2026-1-Cropped-scaled.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The team behind some of Richmond's more popular cocktail bars has made a play in the Fan.

The Jasper and Emerald Lounge owners Kevin Liu, Thomas Leggett and Brandon Peck this week purchased Smoke & Barrel, a roughly 2-year-old Southern restaurant at 2329 W. Main St. As part of the Feb. 2 sale, which included Smoke & Barrel’s book of business and equipment, Lui and his group decided to close the restaurant, effective immediately, as they develop a new concept for the 1,000-square-foot space. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone