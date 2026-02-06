Jasper owners buy Richmond restaurant Smoke & Barrel

RICHMOND, Va. -- The team behind some of Richmond's more popular cocktail bars has made a play in the Fan.

The Jasper and Emerald Lounge owners Kevin Liu, Thomas Leggett and Brandon Peck this week purchased Smoke & Barrel, a roughly 2-year-old Southern restaurant at 2329 W. Main St. As part of the Feb. 2 sale, which included Smoke & Barrel’s book of business and equipment, Lui and his group decided to close the restaurant, effective immediately, as they develop a new concept for the 1,000-square-foot space. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.