Both suspects now in custody, charged after man found shot dead in crashed car, Richmond police say

Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene of a Richmond crash early Wednesday morning after one person was found dead in a vehicle.
Major Crimes Detectives called in after man found dead in crashed Richmond car
RICHMOND, Va. — Months after a man was found shot dead in a crashed car in Richmond, both suspects are now in custody and facing charges, police said in an update on Thursday.

On June 4, 2025, Antonio Nixon, 45, was found shot dead in his car when police responded to the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a crash.

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, Arturo Friend Jr. 24, of Richmond, surrendered to police. On Thursday, Jan. 29, the Richmond Police Department Street Crimes Unit, with the assistance of U.S. Marshals, arrested the second suspect, Keshawn Cunningham, 23, of Richmond.

Both men are charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. P. Torres at 804-646-3930 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

