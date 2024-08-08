Person walking in Richmond found man shot to death in car, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a person walking discovered a man's body inside a parked car on Richmond's Southside Thursday afternoon.

The distributing discovery happened just after noon in the 1500 block of Dinwiddie Avenue. That is not far from the Charlie Sydnor Playground in the Blackwell neighborhood.

When police arrived, officers found the man in the vehicle unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Richmond Police Public Affairs Director James Mercante said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mercante said the victim's body was found in a gold Toyota Camry parked near the treeline.

WATCH: Person walking found man shot to death in car, police say

"Detectives are looking for anyone with information about either hearing a gunshot in the area," Mercante said. "Or with this Toyota Camry that was pilled off the road into the treeline."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.