Man shot to death in pickup truck crashed into tree in Richmond neighborhood, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police found a man shot to death inside a pickup truck in a neighborhood on Richmond's Southside early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Columbia Street in Bellemeade for a report of a person shot just after 6:30 a.m., according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

Officers found a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a pick-up truck with an apparent gunshot wound.

"The driver had apparently been operating the truck southbound on Columbia Street," Mercante wrote. "The truck left the roadway in the 1500 block and struck a tree."

The man’s name has not yet been released. His body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Police urged anyone who saw suspicious activity on Columbia Street, near Richmond Highway, to call detectives.

If you have information about the case that could help investigators, call Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.