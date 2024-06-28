Police do not know if Richmond man critically injured in Petersburg shooting was intended target

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Richmond man was critically injured in a shooting along the 1600 block of West Washington Street in Petersburg Thursday night.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said.

Witnesses said “anywhere from 2 to 4” more shots were fired, according to Chambliss.

Police said the victim was coming from a store and headed east walking on the side of the road.

Officers are working to determine if the person who pulled the trigger was on foot or in a passing car.

Chambliss said Friday that the victim, who is from Richmond, was in critical but stable condition at last check.

SCENE VIDEO: Man critically injured in Petersburg shooting

Sources told WTVR CBS 6 that he was also shot roughly five years ago.

But police do not know if he was the intended target.

“We don’t know at this point,” Chambliss said. “No indication that’s the case.”

While officers talked with a few people who were in the area, they are still looking for more information from anyone who was in the area.

Officers urged anyone who was along West Washington Street around 10:15 p.m. to give them a call.

Investigators said that their information could be useful in solving this crime.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.