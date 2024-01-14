Man critically injured in Richmond shooting was found in alley, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was critically injured in shooting in a Richmond neighborhood Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Magnolia Street in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood in the East End around 5:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds, according to officials.

The victim was found in an alley between two apartment buildings, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

Those sources said the man was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries considered life-threatening.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.