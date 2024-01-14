Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man critically injured in Richmond shooting was found in alley, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Crime Insider: Man critically injured in Richmond shooting
Poster image (6).jpg
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 10:33:36-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was critically injured in shooting in a Richmond neighborhood Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Magnolia Street in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood in the East End around 5:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds, according to officials.

The victim was found in an alley between two apartment buildings, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

Those sources said the man was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries considered life-threatening.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Gusty winds continue Attend premiere of 'A National Ovation to Governor Wilder' documentary These Richmond Symphony performances are tribute to gospel legend, MLK Gusty winds through Sunday afternoon Students at Richmond elementary school surprised with five free take-home books Virginia lawmaker to introduce bill addressing drug overdoses in state prisons Some Coqui Cyclery customers get bikes back, others still waiting Fire damages Richmond restaurant Carytown Burgers & Fries Richmond judge to review graduation shooting report, after CBS 6 joins lawsuit Why these VCU Rams returned home to play basketball: 'Richmond has hoopers'

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone