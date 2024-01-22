20-inch water main break sends water gushing near VCU: 'Pressure is being restored'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 20-inch water main sent water gushing into streets near Virginia Commonwealth University's main campus Sunday afternoon.

Drivers were being urged to avoid the 00 block of S. Madison, which is in the Monroe Ward neighborhood, as well as nearby Jefferson and Cary streets.

Crews are on site; 20” main on S. Madison is broken. Travelers encouraged to stay away from the area. https://t.co/7Q59q10pFW pic.twitter.com/LSuhu2a1VK — DPUStreetClosings (@DPUStreetNews) January 21, 2024

"Water service and pressure is being restored while repairs continue through the night and into the day," Richmond officials posted around 5:30 p.m.

