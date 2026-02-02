Richmond hip-hop artist Mad Skillz wins first Grammy: 'This is for Virginia'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond-based hip-hop artist Mad Skillz won his first Grammy Award on Sunday, bringing home the trophy for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

"Words For Days Vol. 1" took the honor at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, marking a milestone victory for the Virginia artist. This is the second consecutive year Mad Skillz has been nominated in the category.

The 51-year-old, whose real name is Donnie Shaquan Lewis, was unable to accept the award at the ceremony. One of the album's producers accepted the award on his behalf during the pre-telecast ceremony.

"I produced some of the project, and I'm holding a Grammy on his behalf. What is life right now?" the producer said during his acceptance speech. "I'm sure Skillz would thank God first. So thank God. This is for the 804. This is for Virginia. This is for Richmond. This is for everybody who loves spoken word."

Steph Love, who is featured on the album's "Tuesday's Thoughts" track, also spoke during the acceptance, emphasizing the win's

significance for the Commonwealth.

"This is for [expletive] Virginia," Love said. "This is for poetry. This is for the poets. It's for the writers, the singers, the songwriters, the collaborators. This is everybody. Skillz, we did it."

The Grammy win represents the latest achievement in a career that has spanned nearly three decades. Lewis first broke onto the national scene with his 1996 debut album "From Where???" and is widely recognized as the first Virginia artist to achieve national hip-hop success.

"Mad Skillz is credited for putting Virginia on the hip hop map as he was the first artist to break out nationally from the state," according to a 2019 proclamation from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who declared February 13, 2019, as "Mad Skillz Day" in Richmond to coincide with the anniversary of his debut album's release.

Lewis helped pave the way for Virginia's hip-hop scene in the late 1990s, allying himself with fellow Virginia natives Missy Elliott, Timbaland, and The Neptunes. His influence extended beyond performing, as he wrote and ghostwrote for major artists.

Mad Skillz became beloved for his annual "Rap Up" songs that recap each year's events, and recently featured Richmond in the video for his 2018 song "In a Minute." He has also served as artist-in-residence at the University of Richmond, where he taught a hip-hop course.

The Best Spoken Word Poetry Album category recognizes excellence in spoken word recordings, highlighting the intersection of literature and music performance. Lewis's victory brings national recognition to Richmond's vibrant spoken word and hip-hop communities.

