Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

55-year-old man charged with murdering 62-year-old man in Richmond

Drewry Street homicide
WTVR
Drewry Street homicide
Posted at 10:38 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 10:38:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police arrested a 55-year-old man accused of killing a 62-year-old man in Richmond.

Lionel White, Jr., 55, of Richmond, was arrested this week and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the death of 62-year-old Lavon Page, also of Richmond.

"On Saturday at approximately 3:01 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Drewry Street for the report of a person shot.," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Officers arrived and located an adult male, Page, down and unresponsive in a yard of a residence. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police have not yet said what led to the violence.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Expect a mostly sunny Wednesday with seasonable temperatures Increased security at Hopewell Schools following social media threat Owners of Cobra Cabana, Hot For Pizza opening ‘listening bar’ in Carver Mechanicsville private school marks completion of $6M expansion project Richmond experiences trend of five homicides across five days Wingardium Leviosa! How Harry Potter is lifting spirits at a Richmond school $44 million in Virginia learning grants sitting in parents' accounts unused Richmond Police asking for public's help identifying armed robbery suspect Court affirms Lancaster boating crash verdict: 'Plenty of credible evidence' Celebrating Salvadoran culture: 'The connection with the community is awesome'

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone