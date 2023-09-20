55-year-old man charged with murdering 62-year-old man in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police arrested a 55-year-old man accused of killing a 62-year-old man in Richmond.

Lionel White, Jr., 55, of Richmond, was arrested this week and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the death of 62-year-old Lavon Page, also of Richmond.

"On Saturday at approximately 3:01 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Drewry Street for the report of a person shot.," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Officers arrived and located an adult male, Page, down and unresponsive in a yard of a residence. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police have not yet said what led to the violence.

