Chester restaurant Kristen's Kitchen partners with Commonwealth Autism to create inclusive workplace

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Kristen's Kitchen, a Chester restaurant best known for its crab cakes, has teamed up with Commonwealth Autism to offer job opportunities to people on the autism spectrum.

It all started with owner Kristen Bortone's son: 15-year-old Ryan. Ryan has autism and global developmental disabilities. When he was born, doctors said he would never walk or talk. Now as a teen, he spends many days greeting customers at the door.

"It's been phenomenal to see him talk to people," Kristen Bortone said.

Bortone spent Ryan's whole life thinking about what he would do when he was old enough to work, so she built her answer from the ground up.

Kristen's Kitchen first started as a food truck. Now, it's upgraded to a brick-and-mortar location off Branders Creek Dr.

"It makes me feel like I did it. I did what I was supposed to do. You know, like I made a job for Ryan. Forever. He'll always have a place here," Bortone said.

The family business is a place where Ryan will always belong. For Ryan, his job description is simple.

"I basically just hand out silverware and menus," Ryan said.

But ask anyone who has been to the restaurant, and they will tell you that is not all he does.

"He's a star. Everybody knows Ryan," Bortone said. "Ryan brings more people to my restaurant than I bring to my restaurant. You know, they come to see him. I just heard someone say that."

Seeing how the community embraced Ryan, Bortone wanted to do more. She teamed up with Commonwealth Autism, a local nonprofit which provides training for employees and employers on how to support workers with autism.

"This lady walks in named Barbra and she had a packet of papers, they were just looking for Gabe to get a job, so she was just going all over. And I saw it and I was like, 'Absolutely,' How could I not?" Bortone said.

Now, 21-year-old Gabe is part of the team. He came from the Commonwealth Autism program ready to work.

"I'm excited for working here for dish washing," Gabe said.

The program is open to anyone wanting to join. Click here for more information.

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