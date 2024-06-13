Watch Now
Virginia children who fell 35 feet down well have minor injuries, firefighters say

Hanover County Fire-EMS
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 13, 2024

HANOVER COUNTY, Va — Two children who fell 35 feet down a well in Hanover County Thursday afternoon suffered minor injuries, according to firefighters.

Crews were called to a home in the 7400 block of Studley Road for a "confined space rescue" just after 1:40 p.m., according to a social media post from Hanover County Fire-EMS.

When first responders arrived, they found a 12-year-old and a 6-year-old who had fallen into the well.

"Utilizing ladders and a rope system, both patients were rescued from the well at 2:14 p.m.," officials wrote.

Both children had minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment, crews said.

"Hanover County Fire-EMS encourages all residents to ensure wells are appropriately covered and maintained," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

