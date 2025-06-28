Multi-vehicle wreck snarls traffic on I-95 south near Sliding Hill Road in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash is causing major delays along Interstate 95 south in Hanover County on Saturday morning.

VDOT officials said the wreck has the interstate's two southbound lanes blocked near Sliding Hill Road (Exit 86B) at mile marker 88.

Traffic was backed up roughly 5 miles as of 9:05 a.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid additional delays," VDOT officials warned.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

