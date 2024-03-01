Watch Now
Friends celebrate Richmond’s first Black registrar: ‘Powerful responsibility’

Richmond Registrar
Posted at 9:47 PM, Feb 29, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Richmond city staff joined family and friends of the city registrar to close out Black History Month with a celebration of Keith Balmer, the city's first Black registrar.

Balmer first started election work as a poll worker in 2010 and held every position in election administration before becoming registrar in 2021.

He says it's an honor to have his work recognized as a part of Black history.

"To be the first Black general registrar in the history of the city. It means I'm a role model to young people who look like me,” Balmer said. “And that's a powerful responsibility to that, and it's a responsibility that I do not take lightly."

Balmer says 2024 will be a busy year for his office with at least three election days including primaries.

In addition to the state and presidential elections, Richmond will also vote for mayor and city council members.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
