City employees found body of missing Richmond man, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- The body discovered at a Richmond waste management collection and transfer station last month has been identified as a man who went missing in April, according to authorities.

Richmond Police said city crews found the body of 62-year-old Joseph Allen Jr., of Richmond, at the station along the 3000 block of Maury Street just before 8:20 a.m. on Friday, May 13.

Allen was reported missing on April 21 and police posted about his disappearance on social media on May 2.

RPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing adult male, Joseph Carlton Allen Jr. If anyone has any information or know the whereabouts of Mr. Allen, please call RPD Youth & Family Crimes at (804) 646-6764 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000

"Detectives are currently working this case as a death investigation," police said.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

