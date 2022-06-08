Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City employees found body of missing Richmond man, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, May 13
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 13:04:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The body discovered at a Richmond waste management collection and transfer station last month has been identified as a man who went missing in April, according to authorities.

Richmond Police said city crews found the body of 62-year-old Joseph Allen Jr., of Richmond, at the station along the 3000 block of Maury Street just before 8:20 a.m. on Friday, May 13.

Allen was reported missing on April 21 and police posted about his disappearance on social media on May 2.

"Detectives are currently working this case as a death investigation," police said.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

