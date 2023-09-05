John Marshall basketball teams have 'absolutely magical' trip to Angola

RICHMOND, Va. -- The John Marshall High School boys' and girls' basketball teams returned to Richmond on Tuesday after spending more than a week in Angola.

"Honestly, it's been an amazing experience," John Marshall High School 12th grader and point guard Janiyaha Pickett said about the once-in-a-lifetime experience she and her classmates had in Africa.

The trip to Africa was a surprise from, among others, former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and the Tucker family of Hampton, Virginia after the boys' team won a national championship season last school year.

The Tuckers are descendants of the first enslaved families brought to America from Angola, a major hub of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Tucker family members joined the trip.

John Marshall High School student Desmond Rose said that made the experience much better.

"We can see the emotion and what they, what they really feel. We can see it through their eyes," Rose said.

Pickett, a senior point guard on the girls' team, said she had a spiritual awakening at what's known as the "place of no return," a place where Africans were either sent into slavery or death.

"If they were kept in Angola to die, they would have to walk. And then after that walk, they'd be burned alive. So that part hit me," she said.

To help balance the trip's heavy history, the students also experienced light-hearted moments in some African villages and competed against teams from Angola.

The boys' team, which won a national title last year, won all three games it played. The girls' team came close to winning the one game in which they participated.

"It was very fun and exciting," Kameron Sookins, John Marshall High School Boys' Basketball senior point guard, said. "The rules are a little different but you know we were able to adjust and get used to it and get it going."

John Marshall coaches hope the students take what they learned and saw in Angola and apply it to their daily lives back home in Richmond.

"So, if we're in the fourth quarter down four with four minutes to go, that's not tough. That's not hard. It's just a challenge," John Marshall High School Boys' Basketball head coach Ty White said.

Some of the John Marshall students said they planned to stay in touch with the friends they made in Angola and maybe even help them get them to the United States

