John Marshall Justices named national high school basketball champions

RICHMOND, Va. -- Max Preps has named the John Mashall High School boys' basketball team as its national high school champions for the 2022-23 season.

The Justices finished the season undefeated and won a state title in Richmond last month.

Max Preps previously named head coach Ty White as its National Coach of the Year.

Max Preps had the Justices ranked as its number-one team in the country for multiple weeks throughout the season.

After ranking them as the #1 team in the country for part of the season, MaxPreps has declared @JayemMarshall as their national champions after an undefeated season@RPS_Schools @CBS6 https://t.co/ihnTUr9uwe — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) April 10, 2023

The Justices won a fourth state championship since 2014 and averaged over 100 points per game in the postseason.

They also took on and won matchups against several other nationally-ranked teams.

The Justices have a 37-game winning streak that dates back to a season and a half ago.

They are the first team from Virginia to earn this national honor

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.