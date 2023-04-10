John Marshall Justices named national high school basketball champions

RICHMOND, Va. -- Max Preps has named the John Mashall High School boys' basketball team as its national high school champions for the 2022-23 season.
The Justices finished the season undefeated and won a state title in Richmond last month.
Max Preps previously named head coach Ty White as its National Coach of the Year.
Max Preps had the Justices ranked as its number-one team in the country for multiple weeks throughout the season.
The Justices won a fourth state championship since 2014 and averaged over 100 points per game in the postseason.
They also took on and won matchups against several other nationally-ranked teams.
The Justices have a 37-game winning streak that dates back to a season and a half ago.
They are the first team from Virginia to earn this national honor
