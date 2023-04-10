Watch Now
Sports

Actions

John Marshall Justices named national high school basketball champions

John Marshall wins Class 2 Boys State Final over Radford
Sean Robertson
John Marshall wins Class 2 Boys State Final over Radford
Posted at 4:41 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 16:47:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Max Preps has named the John Mashall High School boys' basketball team as its national high school champions for the 2022-23 season.

The Justices finished the season undefeated and won a state title in Richmond last month.

Max Preps previously named head coach Ty White as its National Coach of the Year.

Max Preps had the Justices ranked as its number-one team in the country for multiple weeks throughout the season.

The Justices won a fourth state championship since 2014 and averaged over 100 points per game in the postseason.

They also took on and won matchups against several other nationally-ranked teams.

The Justices have a 37-game winning streak that dates back to a season and a half ago.

They are the first team from Virginia to earn this national honor

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Beyond-the-Roster-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster