John Marshall wins Class 2 Boys State Final over Radford

RICHMOND, Va. -- The John Marshall Justices completed an undefeated season after their 91-34 win over Radford Bobcats in the Class 2 Boys State Final on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

The Justices won their third straight state championship in as many tournaments as they have participated in.

"It's a great thing for the community. They support us and we just want to be a reflection of them," John Marshall basketball coach Ty WhiteTy said. "We want to be the light of the city and bring good vibes all the way to the city. We've got some good young men."