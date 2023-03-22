John Marshall's Dennis Parker Jr. named high school basketball player of the year in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- On the heels of a third state championshipin which they played a season, the John Marshall High School boys' basketball team swept the top Virginia High School League (VHSL) awards.

Dennis Parker Jr., who has committed to playing basketball at N.C. State, was named Class 2 State Player of the Year.

Head coach Ty White received Coach of the Year honors.

The Justices starting five all made 1st team All-State.

John Marshall defeated Radford 91-34 earlier this month to win its 5th VHSL State Championship since 2014.

With the win, the Justices complete an undefeated season at 28-0.

John Marshall won state titles in 2023, 2022, and 2020. Richmond Public Schools did not have a basketball season in 2021 due to COVID-19.

John Marshall also won the state title in 2018 and 2014.

