Food Network chef Brittanny Anderson shares details about her new Richmond restaurant Bar Buoy

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond restaurant owner and Food Network chef Brittanny Anderson has announced her newest venture, Bar Buoy, set to open in the former Brenner Pass location in Scott's Addition. Earlier this summer, Anderson announced Brenner Pass would close at the end of August.

The new restaurant will feature casual Chesapeake Bay-inspired cuisine with a focus on seafood dishes that reflect Anderson's family heritage and upbringing in Virginia's Northern Neck, according to Anderson's social media post.

"I'm so excited to tell y'all all about my newest project Bar Buoy. Bar Buoy is inspired by my family of watermen and growing up in the Northern Neck," Anderson said.

Her post indicated the menu will showcase a variety of seafood options including sandwiches, fried fish plates, southern snacks, and shellfish.

The beverage program will feature specialty cocktails described as "boat drinks" and nostalgic creations like "fancy crushes and buttered popcorn rum and Cokes," along with non-alcoholic soda options.

"We are bringing casual, fun, Chesapeake Bay beach shack vibes with sandwiches, fried fish plates, southern snacks, and all the shellfish your heart could desire," Anderson wrote.

The restaurant's interior design, created by Studio Tarea, draws inspiration from Anderson's great-grandmother Dora and her gas station in Templeman's Crossroads, Virginia. Gamut Studio developed the branding for the new establishment.

"I truly feel like it's taken me 43 years to find myself as a chef and it turns out I just want to make crabcakes," Anderson half-jokingly reflected.

Anderson's Brenner Pass will close at the end of the month in the same spot Bar Buoy will open in later this year.

In addition to her other Richmond restaurants Metzger, Pink Room, and Black Lodge, Anderson has found time to appear on Food Network shows such as Top Chef, 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, and Last Bite Hotel.

